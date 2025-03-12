AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 85,654 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 199,195.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,654 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 132,189 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 472,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 71,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

