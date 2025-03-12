AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 4,615 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 153,833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNF opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.17. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.90%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

