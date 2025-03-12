AlphaQuest LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 422.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

ITT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.01 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

