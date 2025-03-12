AlphaQuest LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,343 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $41,451,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $11,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,257,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Textron by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,724 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $6,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

