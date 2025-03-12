AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in Ally Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,156,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 517,388 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

