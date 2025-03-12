AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 5,073 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 126,825.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after acquiring an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Display by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $171.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $140.17 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.