AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 455 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 355.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total value of $325,185.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $592,675.96. This trade represents a 35.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,324.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,221.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

