Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $425.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $48,414.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,736.12. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,710 shares of company stock valued at $92,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.