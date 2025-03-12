Alistair Barton Buys 47,463 Shares of Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Barton acquired 47,463 shares of Polymetals Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,746.19 ($21,224.02).
Polymetals Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.
Polymetals Resources Company Profile
