Alistair Barton Buys 47,463 Shares of Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Barton acquired 47,463 shares of Polymetals Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,746.19 ($21,224.02).

Polymetals Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Get Polymetals Resources alerts:

Polymetals Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetals Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetals Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.