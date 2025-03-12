Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.88 and last traded at $133.95. Approximately 12,770,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 18,617,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

The firm has a market cap of $330.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

