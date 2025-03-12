Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 876,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,553 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $85,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.8 %

ARE stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.30.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

