Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

