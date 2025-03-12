Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance
Airports of Thailand Public stock remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.
About Airports of Thailand Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airports of Thailand Public
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.