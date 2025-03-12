Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance

Airports of Thailand Public stock remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

