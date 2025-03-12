Airline Stocks To Research – March 11th

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Expedia Group, and American Airlines Group are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares issued by companies operating in the aviation industry, primarily those engaged in passenger, cargo, and other flight-related services. These stocks provide investors with an opportunity to participate in the financial performance of airlines, but they also carry risks tied to economic cycles, fuel price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and other market-specific challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,860. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 15,052,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,080. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of LUV traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 22,510,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $11.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.98. 3,189,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,004. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 40,880,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,758,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

