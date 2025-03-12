Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 1,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agronomics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AGNMF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 52,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,784. Agronomics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture, series B and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

