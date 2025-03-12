Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – March 11th

Apollo Global Management, Chubb, Deere & Company, Steel Dynamics, Norfolk Southern, Berry Global Group, and Vodafone Group Public are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in companies involved in the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural products, such as crops, livestock, and related goods. These stocks often encompass firms producing agricultural inputs like equipment, fertilizers, and seeds, and their performance is closely tied to factors like commodity prices, weather conditions, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,587. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $291.04. 1,173,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,189. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.50. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $13.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.45. 705,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.99. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,666. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.65. The company had a trading volume of 504,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a 200-day moving average of $250.93. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

BERY stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.87. 1,585,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,938,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

