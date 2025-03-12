AGF Management Ltd. Sells 20,436 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

