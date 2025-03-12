AGF Management Ltd. Sells 194 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $531.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $511.97 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $576.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.77.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

