AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 362,266 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 362,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $38,436,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
