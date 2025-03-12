AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 362,266 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 362,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $38,436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SE

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.