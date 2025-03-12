AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 14,472 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.63.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.