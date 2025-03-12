AGF Management Ltd. Has $13.45 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 578.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,353.20. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $5,852,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.15. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $138.86 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

