AGF Management Ltd. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,256,124 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 1,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE TU opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.53%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.