Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.04 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.94 ($0.58), with a volume of 11501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.08.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

