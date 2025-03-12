Aegis Has Bearish Estimate for RGR FY2025 Earnings

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Aegis reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,027.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 64.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

