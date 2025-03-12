Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.77. 96,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 411,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 8.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

