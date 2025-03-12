Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $433.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.86. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

