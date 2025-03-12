ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $444.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

