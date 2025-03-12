Acacia Research (ACTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research Trading Up 1.0 %

ACTG opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

