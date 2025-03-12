Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 110,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,135. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.