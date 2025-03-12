Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 110,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,135. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
