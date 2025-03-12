ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, Zacks reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. ABM Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

ABM Industries Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE ABM opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

