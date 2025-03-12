Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,821. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

