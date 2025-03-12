AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,071,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000.

Get AB Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. 8,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,455. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.