AAON (AAON) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2025 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2025 – AAON had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – AAON had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. 1,292,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.00. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 8.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 75.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,164,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

