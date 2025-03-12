88,039 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 154,548 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 107.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

