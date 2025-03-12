75,929 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.