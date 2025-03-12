7,064 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

