6,393 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

COPX opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

