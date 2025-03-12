6,287 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,510,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 646.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 438,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of X stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

View Our Latest Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.