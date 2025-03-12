62,738 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
