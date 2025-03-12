6,123 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after buying an additional 936,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.