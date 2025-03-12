534,820 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 534,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $13,700,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 1,270,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after buying an additional 2,064,492 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

