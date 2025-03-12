5,164 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

