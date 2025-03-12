47,160 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,405,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 784,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,308,000 after acquiring an additional 415,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

