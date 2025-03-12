4,397 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.48 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.52 and its 200-day moving average is $259.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.