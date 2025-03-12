3,954 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.8% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.