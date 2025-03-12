388,181 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 190.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 31.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 34.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

