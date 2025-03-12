3,811 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

