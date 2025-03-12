3,705 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of USB opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

