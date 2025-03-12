3,306 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $69,115,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE LYB opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

