300,728 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,728 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

OC opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

